Dow, S&P 500 end down with energy, Boeing

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 ended slightly lower on Tuesday following losses in energy shares and Boeing (BA.N), offsetting a small gain in technology shares and renewed hopes for progress in trade talks.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 100.69 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,286.49, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 4.04 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,722.18 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 0.01 points, or 0 percent, to 7,200.88.