September 19, 2018 / 11:38 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Dow, S&P 500 gain; financial stocks a boost

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose on Wednesday, with the Dow hitting its highest closing level since late January, as rising Treasury yields boosted financial stocks and trade worries subsided.

A Trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 159.41 points, or 0.61 percent, to 26,406.37, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 3.62 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,907.93 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 6.07 points, or 0.08 percent, to 7,950.04.

Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
