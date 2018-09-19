Dow, S&P 500 gain; financial stocks a boost

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose on Wednesday, with the Dow hitting its highest closing level since late January, as rising Treasury yields boosted financial stocks and trade worries subsided.

A Trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 159.41 points, or 0.61 percent, to 26,406.37, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 3.62 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,907.93 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 6.07 points, or 0.08 percent, to 7,950.04.