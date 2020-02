Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P fell on Tuesday while the Nasdaq ended just above the unchanged mark as a sales warning from tech bellwether Apple highlighted the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on global supply chains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 165.89 points, or 0.56%, to 29,232.19, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 9.87 points, or 0.29%, to 3,370.29 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 1.57 points, or 0.02%, to 9,732.74.