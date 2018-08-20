Dow, S&P higher on trade talk optimism, Nasdaq slips on tech weakness

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow Industrials rose on Monday on optimism around the upcoming Sino-U.S. trade talks, but the Nasdaq fell as technology stocks retreated.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The planned lower-level trade talks between the United States and China later this week boosted optimism in some sections of the market, with the trade-sensitive industrial sector .SPLRCI up 0.55 percent. Boeing (BA.N) rose 1 percent.

Still, the optimism was not widespread ahead of U.S. tariffs on $16 billion of Chinese goods due to take effect this week, along with Beijing’s retaliatory tariffs on an equal amount of U.S. goods.

“Markets are reacting mostly to trade talks, although the Nasdaq seems to be off because the tech sector has seen a sell-off for the past couple weeks,” said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management, Chicago.

The tech sector .SPLRCT dropped 0.41 percent, weighing on the market. Apple (AAPL.O), Microsoft (MSFT.O) and Facebook (FB.O) were down about 1 percent.

All of the so-called FAANG stocks were lower, except Netflix (NFLX.O). A steep drop in heavyweight Chinese internet stocks and recent weakness in the FAANG group have fanned worries that a key driver of Wall Street’s near-decade long rally may be low on fuel.

With the earnings season winding down, investors are turning their attention to central banks.

Minutes of the Federal Reserve’s August policy meeting are due on Wednesday and should show policy makers are upbeat on the economy and committed to further interest rate increases.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other central bankers meet at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, from Friday to discuss stubbornly low inflation, slow wage growth and lethargic productivity gains.

At 11:30 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 84.27 points, or 0.33 percent, at 25,753.59, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 4.02 points, or 0.14 percent, at 2,854.15 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 11.05 points, or 0.14 percent, at 7,805.28.

Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, led by the energy index’s .SPNY 0.66 percent gain.

Nike (NKE.N) rose as much as 2.8 percent to a record high after two brokerages raised their ratings on the stock.

Intel (INTC.O) dropped 1.6 percent after brokerage Cowen & Co said the chipmaker’s new security bugs were potentially a big deal for public clouds.

SodaStream’s U.S.-listed shares (SODA.O) leaped 9.7 percent after PepsiCo (PEP.O) said it would buy the Israel-based household drink-machine maker for $3.2 billion. PepsiCo’s shares rose 0 percent.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.14-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.26-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 46 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 92 new highs and 47 new lows.