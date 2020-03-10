Dow turns negative as Wall Street's rebound fades

Hand sanitizer as is seen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as further cases of coronavirus were confirmed in New York City, New York, U.S., March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s bounce ran out of steam on Tuesday and the Dow Jones Industrials slipped into negative territory after the indexes opened more than 3% higher on hopes of coordinated stimulus globally.

At 11:27 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 59.58 points, or 0.25%, at 23,791.44, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 2.42 points, or 0.09%, at 2,748.98. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 30.71 points, or 0.39%, at 7,981.39.