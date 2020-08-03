Business News
Earnings, Microsoft boost Wall St. as investors await stimulus

FILE PHOTO: The Wall Street sign is pictured at the New York Stock exchange (NYSE) in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Monday as Microsoft’s pursuit of TikTok’s U.S. operations and a clutch of upbeat quarterly earnings reports lifted sentiment in the absence of a fiscal coronavirus relief deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 114.00 points, or 0.43%, at the open to 26,542.32.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 17.14 points, or 0.52%, at 3,288.26. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 103.36 points, or 0.96%, to 10,848.64 at the opening bell.

