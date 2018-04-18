FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2018 / 11:49 AM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Wall Street briefly losses ground after Fed Beige Book

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 briefly pared gains and the Dow added to losses on Wednesday after a Federal Reserve report said robust business borrowing, rising consumer spending, and tight labor markets indicate the U.S. economy remains on track for continued growth with trade war risks the one big outlier.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Stocks quickly regained ground after the so-called Beige Book report.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 4.45 points, or 0.02 percent, to 24,791.08, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 8.85 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,715.24 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 31.28 points, or 0.43 percent, to 7,312.37.

    Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

