S&P edges higher on energy, industrials but Dow slips

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 eked out a small gain while the Dow ended lower after a volatile trading session on Wednesday, with weakness in sectors such as consumer staples and financials offsetting strong gains in the energy and industrial indexes.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 38.63 points, or 0.16 percent, to 24,748, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 2.26 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,708.65 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 14.14 points, or 0.19 percent, to 7,295.24.