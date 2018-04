(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, helped by gains in Amazon and Facebook, amid easing fears of a trade war between the United States and China.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 109.7 points, or 0.45 percent, to 24,374. The S&P 500 .SPX gained 14.19 points, or 0.536547 percent, to 2,658.88. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 54.70 points, or 0.78 percent, to 7,096.81.