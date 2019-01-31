Facebook lifts Nasdaq, S&P at open; downbeat earnings weigh on Dow

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Thursday on upbeat results from Facebook Inc, extending a rally after the Federal Reserve’s pledge to be patient on further interest rate hikes, while the Dow was held lower by a spate of downbeat earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 60.38 points, or 0.24 percent, at the open to 24,954.48.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.44 points, or 0.17 percent, at 2,685.49. The Nasdaq Composite gained 25.09 points, or 0.35 percent, to 7,208.17 at the opening bell.