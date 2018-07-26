S&P, Nasdaq fall as Facebook plummets; Dow up

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A plunge in Facebook Inc’s (FB.O) shares pushed the Nasdaq down more than 1 percent on Thursday, the index’s biggest one-day drop in a month, but industrial stocks rose after the United States and the European Union said they would negotiate on trade.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 114.39 points, or 0.45 percent, to 25,528.49, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 8.6 points, or 0.30 percent, to 2,837.47, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 80.05 points, or 1.01 percent, to 7,852.19.
