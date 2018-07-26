S&P, Nasdaq fall as Facebook plummets; Dow up

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A plunge in Facebook Inc’s (FB.O) shares pushed the Nasdaq down more than 1 percent on Thursday, the index’s biggest one-day drop in a month, but industrial stocks rose after the United States and the European Union said they would negotiate on trade.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 114.39 points, or 0.45 percent, to 25,528.49, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 8.6 points, or 0.30 percent, to 2,837.47, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 80.05 points, or 1.01 percent, to 7,852.19.