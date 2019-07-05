Futures add to losses after June jobs report

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures added to losses slightly on Friday after data showed a stronger-than-expected job growth in June, but moderate wage gains could still encourage the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates this month.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 224,000 jobs last month, the most in five months, the government said, while economists polled by Reuters had expected a rise of 160,000.

At 8:38 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 72 points, or 0.27%. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 10 points, or 0.33% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 36.75 points, or 0.47%.

At 8:29 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 53 points, S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 6.25 points and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 19.75 points.