Futures buoyed by stimulus hopes

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures firmed 4% on Friday, at the end of another torrid week for financial markets that have been battered by growing evidence of the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

Wall Street’s three main indexes ended higher on Thursday as investors drew comfort from sweeping fiscal and monetary measures around the globe aimed at softening the blow to world economy from the virus outbreak.

At 05:35 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 817 points, or 4.08%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 94.25 points, or 3.95% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 355.5 points, or 4.89%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETFs (SPY.P) were up 3.41%.

The S&P 500 index .SPX closed up 0.47% at 2,409.39​ on Thursday.