Wall Street opens flat; Fed in focus

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Wednesday, ahead of a highly awaited Federal Reserve announcement where the central bank is expected to signal fewer rate hikes given the turmoil in financial markets and rising fears of a recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 17.69 points, or 0.07 percent, at the open to 23,693.33.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 0.89 points, or 0.03 percent, at 2,547.05. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 6.32 points, or 0.09 percent, to 6,777.59 at the opening bell.