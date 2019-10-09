Futures climb as U.S.-China tensions ease

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures jumped on Wednesday after latest media reports eased concerns over escalating tensions between the United States and China ahead of high-level trade talks starting Thursday.

China is still open to agreeing a partial trade deal with the United States, Bloomberg reported, despite the inclusion of top Chinese artificial intelligence startups in a trade blacklist.

Separately, the Financial Times reported Beijing was offering to increase its annual purchases of U.S. agricultural products by $10 billion.

At 5:49 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 193 points, or 0.74%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 24.5 points, or 0.85% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 72.75 points, or 0.95%.