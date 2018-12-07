Wall St. dips at open after jobs data

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks pulled back from steeper losses in futures trading to open slightly lower on Friday after a U.S. jobs report that was tepid enough to lower bets for faster future interest rate hikes, but not enough to fan fears of an economic slowdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 28.85 points, or 0.12 percent, at the open to 24,918.82.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 4.69 points, or 0.17 percent, at 2,691.26. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 24.77 points, or 0.34 percent, to 7,163.49 at the opening bell.