Futures dip as bond yields, Apple again weigh

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were lower for a second straight day on Tuesday, with Dow futures falling more than 150 points, weighed down once again by a drop in bond yields and a dip in Apple.

U.S. Treasury yields surged to more than three-year highs on expectations that central banks globally will reduce stimulus as the economic outlook improves. A rise in yields makes borrowing cash more expensive.

The rising yields and a 2.1 percent slide in Apple's (AAPL.O) shares on Monday pushed the bluechip Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI and the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX to their biggest one-day percentage declines in about five months.

Apple was down another 1.1 percent in premarket trading on Tuesday, still feeling the effects of news that the company will halve production of its $999 iPhone X smartphone.

Apple is among the list of companies due to report results on Thursday in what is a very event-heavy week.

President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech later in the day will be monitored for comments on trade, while the Federal Reserve’s two-day monetary policy meet also starts on Tuesday.

Some economists expect the central bank to raise its economic assessment, which could lead to four interest rates hikes this year, instead of the three hikes priced into trades.

At 6:57 a.m. ET (1157 GMT), Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 163 points, or 0.62 percent, with 49,407 contracts changing hands.

S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 12.75 points, or 0.45 percent, with 225,518 contracts traded.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 33.75 points, or 0.48 percent, on volume of 56,919 contracts.

The market’s blistering rise this year has also led to rising fears of a pullback. The CBOE Volatility Index .VIX, the most widely followed barometer of expected near-term stock volatility, topped 14 for the first time since Dec. 1.

Shares of Harley-Davidson (HOG.N) skidded 7.2 percent after its 2017 shipments came in at the low end of its estimate and its forecast a drop in shipments this year.

MetLife (MET.N) dropped 8.1 percent in premarket trading a day after the insurer said the SEC is looking into the company’s failure to pay some workers’ pensions.

(This version of the story has been refiled to fix typo in the headline)