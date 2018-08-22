Wall St. opens slightly lower on Trump legal woes

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday after President Donald Trump’s political position was threatened by the criminal convictions of two former advisers and on caution ahead of U.S.-China trade talks and the Federal Reserve’s minutes.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI dipped 2.77 points, or 0.01 percent, at the open to 25,825.06.
The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 1.97 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,860.99. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 15.13 points, or 0.19 percent, to 7,844.04 at the opening bell.
Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru