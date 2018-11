Futures pare losses on Lighthizer's trade comments

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pared losses on Friday after Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said he would be surprised if Saturday’s dinner between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping “wasn’t a success”.

At 8:25 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 72 points, or 0.28 percent. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 6.25 points, or 0.23 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 12.25 points, or 0.18 percent.