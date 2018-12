Futures sharply pare losses after jobs data

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pared nearly all losses on Friday after data showed a slowdown in November U.S. jobs growth, which could support expectations of fewer interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve in 2019.

At 8:38 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 13 points, or 0.05 percent. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 2 points, or 0.07 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 5.25 points, or 0.08 percent.

Moments earlier, Dow e-minis and S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down about 0.2 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.26 percent.