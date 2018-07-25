FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 12:00 PM / a few seconds ago

Wall Street opens lower as Boeing drags on industrials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday, as disappointing results from Boeing weighed on industrial companies and as investors eyed trade talks between the United States and European Commission.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 58.24 points, or 0.23 percent, at the open to 25,183.70. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 2.67 points, or 0.09 percent, at 2,817.73. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 1.67 points, or 0.02 percent, to 7,839.09 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru

