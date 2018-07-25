Wall Street opens lower as Boeing drags on industrials

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday, as disappointing results from Boeing weighed on industrial companies and as investors eyed trade talks between the United States and European Commission.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 58.24 points, or 0.23 percent, at the open to 25,183.70. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 2.67 points, or 0.09 percent, at 2,817.73. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 1.67 points, or 0.02 percent, to 7,839.09 at the opening bell.