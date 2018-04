(Reuters) - The three main U.S. indexes opened lower on Wednesday on heightened concerns over a row between the United States and Russia over military action in Syria.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 197.7 points, or 0.81 percent, to 24,210.3. The S&P 500 .SPX lost 15.37 points, or 0.58 percent, to 2,641.5. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 36.08 points, or 0.51 percent, to 7,058.22.