Tech gains help Nasdaq at open, broader markets flat

(Reuters) - The S&P and the Dow opened flat on Tuesday weighed down by declines in financial and energy stocks, while a surge in technology stocks drove gains on the Nasdaq.

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 6.43 points, or 0.03 percent, at the open to 24,820.12. The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.59 points, or 0.06 percent, at 2,748.46. The Nasdaq Composite gained 14.90 points, or 0.20 percent, to 7,621.36 at the opening bell.