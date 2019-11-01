Futures extend gains as October job growth slows less than expected

FILE PHOTO: A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 31, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Friday after data showed domestic job growth slowed less than expected in October, adding to optimism spurred by strong manufacturing data out of China.

The report also showed hiring in the prior two months was stronger than previously estimated, offering assurance that consumers would continue to prop up the slowing economy for a while.

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 92 points, or 0.34%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 10.75 points, or 0.35% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 31.25 points, or 0.39%.

Moments before the data, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 24 points, or 0.09%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 3 points, or 0.1% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 6.25 points, or 0.08%.