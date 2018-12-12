Futures extend gains on report China to increase access for foreign firms

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. equity futures added to gains on Wednesday after the Wall Street Journal reported that China was preparing to replace an industrial policy that will help increase access for foreign companies.

At 8:55 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 331 points, or 1.36 percent. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 34.75 points, or 1.32 percent, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 100.5 points, or 1.5 percent.

Futures were already higher after President Donald Trump’s encouraging comments fueled optimism over trade negotiations between the United States and China.

Trump, in an interview with Reuters, said trade talks with Beijing were taking place by phone and he would not hike tariffs on Chinese imports until he was sure about a deal.

He also said he would intervene in the Justice Department’s case against a top executive at China’s Huawei Technologies [HWT.UL] if it would help secure a trade deal.