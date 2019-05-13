Futures extend losses after China plans retaliation

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks futures extended losses on Monday after China said it planned to set import tariffs against $60 billion worth of U.S. goods.

Futures were weaker earlier after U.S. officials demanded promises of concrete changes to Chinese law and Beijing said it would not swallow any “bitter fruit” that harmed its interests.

At 8:13 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 453 points, or 1.74%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 53.75 points, or 1.86% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 182.75 points, or 2.4%.