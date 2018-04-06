Futures extend losses after March jobs data

(Reuters) - U.S. stock futures added to losses on Friday after data showed that the U.S. economy created the fewest jobs in six months in March, but a pickup in wage gains pointed to a tightening labor market.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 103,000 last month, while economists polled by Reuters had forecast the economy adding 193,000.

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 249 points, or 1.02 percent, with 86,361 contracts changing hands.

S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 24 points, or 0.9 percent, with 378,517 contracts traded.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 73 points, or 1.11 percent, on volume of 112,994 contracts.

Minutes before the data was issued, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 201 points, or 0.82 percent. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 19 points, or 0.71 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 52.5 points, or 0.8 percent.