FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures fell just after resuming trading late on Wednesday, with investors still anxious after the previous session’s dramatic sell-off.

S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 1 percent, with volume at 31,146 contracts.