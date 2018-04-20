Wall Street opens flat on tech, oil weakness

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened flat on Friday, as strong earnings from industrials General Electric and Honeywell were offset by declines in technology stocks and oil price.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 7.50 points, or 0.03 percent, at the open to 24,657.39. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 0.57 points, or 0.02 percent, at 2,692.56. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 17.41 points, or 0.24 percent, to 7,220.64 at the opening bell.