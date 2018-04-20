Wall Street opens flat on tech, oil weakness

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened flat on Friday, as strong earnings from industrials General Electric and Honeywell were offset by declines in technology stocks and oil price.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 7.50 points, or 0.03 percent, at the open to 24,657.39. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 0.57 points, or 0.02 percent, at 2,692.56. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 17.41 points, or 0.24 percent, to 7,220.64 at the opening bell.
