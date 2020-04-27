Business News
April 27, 2020 / 11:00 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Wall Street gains as U.S. states set to reopen

1 Min Read

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in the financial district of lower Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, U.S., April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

(Reuters) - U.S. stock markets opened higher on Monday as more states prepared to ease the coronavirus-induced curbs and investors awaited quarterly earnings reports from marquee companies including Apple and Microsoft later this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 90.88 points, or 0.38%, at the open to 23,866.15. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 17.91 points, or 0.63%, at 2,854.65, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 83.46 points, or 0.97%, to 8,717.98 at the opening bell.

Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below