Futures gain on trade deal optimism; service sector data awaited

(Reuters) - Wall Street futures rose on Tuesday, a day after all three major U.S. stock indexes closed at record highs on rising hopes of a trade deal between Washington and Beijing.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

China is pushing President Donald Trump to remove more tariffs as part of the deal, which may be signed this month, according to the latest reports.

Trade-sensitive chipmakers, including Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD.O) and Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O), rose between 0.6% and 1.1% in premarket trading. U.S.-listed Chinese stocks also looked set to extend another session of gains.

Gathering optimism around the resolution of the trade war, along with a largely better-than-expected third-quarter earnings season and an upbeat October jobs report have spurred a Wall Street rally this month.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs for the second consecutive session on Monday, while the Dow Jones hit a record high for the first time since July.

Generic drugmaker Mylan NV (MYL.O) rose 1.9% after beating Wall Street estimates for third-quarter profit, benefiting from drug launches such as Wixela and Fulphila.

Tapestry Inc (TPR.N) was up 2.5% as it also beat quarterly profit estimates on strong demand for its high-margin Coach handbags and apparel in China and Europe.

Investor attention now shifts to the ISM’s services report, which is expected to show a reading of 53.5 in October, up from 52.6 in September. The report is due at 10 a.m. ET.

At 7:37 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 71 points, or 0.26%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 6.25 points, or 0.2% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 20.5 points, or 0.25%.

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) fell 5.8% after the ride-hailing service posted a wider third-quarter loss as it tried to outspend competitors through discounts.

Shares of Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX.N) were up 5.3% after the photocopier maker said it would sell its 25% stake in Fuji Xerox, its joint venture with Fujifilm Holdings (4901.T), for $2.3 billion.