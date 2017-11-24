Futures higher on Black Friday, with focus on retailers

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were higher on Friday, a day after the Thanksgiving holiday, with retail stocks likely to be in focus as Black Friday kicks off the holiday shopping season.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

* While, the day is typically the busiest in the year for U.S. retailers, the stock market is expected to be relatively quiet, with an early close at 1:00 p.m. ET (1700 GMT).

* By Thanksgiving evening, U.S. shoppers had splurged more than $1.52 billion online, a 16.8 percent jump over the same period last year, according to Adobe Analytics.

* Surging online sales have eaten into the business of brick-and-mortar retailers, which get as much as 40 percent of their annual sales during the holiday shopping season.

* After two disappointing years, the crowds at stores in many locations around the country this year were reported to be strong, according to analysts and retail consultants.

* Shares of Macy’s (M.N) were up 2.5 percent in thin premarket trading, while Wal-Mart (WMT.N) and Target (TGT.N) were little changed. Their biggest rival Amazon (AMZN.O) was up 0.8 percent.

* Wall Street closed little changed on Wednesday, with telecom services shares among the biggest movers while the energy sector rose in line with gains in crude oil.

* U.S. oil prices CLc1 jumped to a two-year high on Friday as North American markets tightened on the partial closure of the Keystone pipeline linking Canada and the United States. Benchmark Brent crude LCOc1 was slightly higher.

* U.S. stocks have been hovering near record levels, with the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX up 16 percent so far this year, helped by strong earnings, an improving economy and hopes of tax cuts by the Trump administration.

* The S&P and the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI are up 0.7 percent so far this week and, barring a sell off, are set to end higher for the first time in three weeks.

* The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC is up 1.2 percent this week, its best performance since the first week of October when the tech-heavy index gained 1.5 percent.

* Shares of China’s RYB Education (RYB.N) tumbled 34 percent after claims of childcare abuse by teachers and staff surfaced at one of its kindergartens.

Futures snapshot at 6:36 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 47 points, or 0.2 percent, with 40,828 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 6.25 points, or 0.24 percent, with 211,146 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 7.25 points, or 0.11 percent, on volume of 46,152 contracts.