Futures hold steady as investors shrug off Trump impeachment

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were nearly flat on Thursday as investors looked past the impeachment of President Donald Trump, who is unlikely to be removed from office.

On Wednesday, Trump became the third U.S. president to be impeached, but the Republican-controlled Senate is widely expected not to convict him. No U.S. president has been removed from office in the country’s 243-year history.

The S&P 500 snapped a record-setting rally on Wednesday, after closing at all-time highs every day for four straight sessions on a breakthrough in U.S.-China trade talks and hopes for a smoother Brexit.

But with few updates on the trade war expected before the end of the year, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s hard line on Brexit negotiations, analysts said the market had little incentive to keep setting new records.

Trading volumes are also expected to taper off ahead of the Christmas holidays.

At 7:19 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 35 points, or 0.12%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up only 0.75 points, or 0.02%, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were nearly unchanged.

Among scant big corporate movers premarket, Micron Technology Inc (MU.O) rose 3.5% after signaling a recovery in its business in 2020 and saying it had received licenses to supply some products to Huawei Technologies Co Ltd HWT.UL.

The stock looked set to boost the Nasdaq .IXIC, which has gained for the past six sessions as the outlook on domestic growth stays largely optimistic following a string of better-than-expected economic indicators.

The weekly Labor Department report on initial claims for state unemployment benefits is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) rose 1.1% as Barclays raised its rating on the stock to “overweight”.