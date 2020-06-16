Futures jump after record rise in monthly retail sales

A trader adjusts his mask as he works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - U.S. stock futures rose sharply on Tuesday after data showed a record jump in retail sales in May, far above expectations, as Americans resumed spending after weeks of lockdown, underscoring views that the worst of the coronavirus impact was over.

At 8:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 718 points, or 2.78%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 68.75 points, or 2.24% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 171.25 points, or 1.75%.

Moments before the data, Dow e-minis were up 633 points, or 2.45%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 59.5 points, or 1.94% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 155.25 points, or 1.58%.