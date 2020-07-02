Wall Street jumps at open as U.S. job growth accelerates

FILE PHOTO: Traders wear masks as they work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Thursday, with the Nasdaq hitting a record high, as data showed the U.S. economy added jobs at a record pace in June, bolstering hopes of a post-pandemic economic rebound.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 201.48 points, or 0.78%, at the open to 25,936.45. The S&P 500 opened higher by 27.78 points, or 0.89%, at 3,143.64, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 114.04 points, or 1.12%, to 10,268.67 at the opening bell.