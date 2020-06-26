Wall Street falls at open as virus cases surge, banks fall

FILE PHOTO: Flags hang on the outside of the New York Stock Exchange as the building opens for the first time since March while the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Friday as the United States set a new record for a one-day increase in coronavirus cases and bank stocks fell following the Federal Reserve’s move to cap shareholder payouts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 103.91 points, or 0.40%, at the open to 25,641.69.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 10.56 points, or 0.34%, at 3,073.20. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 21.88 points, or 0.22%, to 9,995.12 at the opening bell.