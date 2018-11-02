Business News
Futures pare gains after strong jobs data

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 1, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures dipped lower on Friday, after a Labor Department report showed U.S. job growth rebounded sharply in October and wages recorded their largest annual gain in nine-and-a-half years.

The data pointed to further labor market tightening, raising concern around a faster pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

At 8:35 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 172 points, or 0.68 percent. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 13.75 points, or 0.5 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 16.75 points, or 0.24 percent.

Minutes ahead of the data, Dow e-minis were up 0.91 percent, S&P 500 e-minis were up or 0.69 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.06 percent.

