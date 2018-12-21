Wall Street edges higher at open after GDP data

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Friday after encouraging economic data, but were still pressured by worries over slowing global growth and the threat of a U.S. government shutdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 12.14 points, or 0.05 percent, at the open to 22,871.74. The S&P 500 opened lower by 2.04 points, or 0.08 percent, at 2,465.38. The Nasdaq Composite gained 45.08 points, or 0.69 percent, to 6,573.49 at the opening bell.