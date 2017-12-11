Futures retreat after Port Authority explosion

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell back after initial gains on Monday, hit by reports of an explosion in New York’s busy Port Authority commuter hub.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Police confirmed one person is in custody but were not yet identifying the device used. Local news channel WABC cited police sources as saying a possible pipe bomb detonated in a passageway below ground at Port Authority.

The CBOE Volatility index .VIX, a widely followed measure of market anxiety, rose above 10 points.

After rising initially, futures pointed to Wall Street’s main indexes opening flat.

At 8:26 a.m. ET (1326 GMT), Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 26 points, or 0.11 percent, with 14,177 contracts changing hands.

S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were unchanged, with 225,353 contracts traded.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.25 points, or 0.02 percent, on volume of 18,670 contracts.