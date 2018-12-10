Futures reverse course to turn higher

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. equity futures moved modestly higher on Monday, bouncing off six-week lows from earlier, as the market tries to stage a comeback from its worst week since March on worries over global growth and the China-U.S. trade war.

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s abrupt decision to pull a parliamentary vote on her Brexit deal also seemed to coincide with the turnaround in U.S. stock futures, said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist and senior portfolio manager at SlateStone Wealth LLC in New York.

At 8:40 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 23 points, or 0.09 percent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 3.5 points, or 0.13 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 17.5 points, or 0.26 percent.