Wall Street set to jump at open on trade talk progress

(Reuters) - Wall Street was set to open sharply higher on Tuesday, as signs of progress in trade talks between the United States and China eased jitters over the fragile relations between the world’s two biggest economies that have roiled the markets for months.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Boosting sentiment was President Donald Trump’s tweet that the ongoing negotiations were “very productive” and a report China was moving toward cutting its trade-war tariffs on American-made cars. Trump also tweeted that an “important announcement” is imminent.

The developments come as the two countries discussed a road map for the next stage of their trade talks.

Shares of U.S. automakers General Motors Co rose 3.14 percent, while Ford Motor Co climbed 3.17 percent in premarket trading.

Also gaining were shares of trade-sensitive Caterpillar Inc, which rose 2.93 percent, while Boeing Co jumped 2.61 percent, ahead of the release of its plane orders and delivery numbers for November.

Even after China and the United States agreed to a 90-day trade ceasefire on Dec. 1 for negotiations, investors have been skeptical of a resolution following the arrest of a top Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL] executive at U.S. request.

U.S. stock futures were up more than 1 percent, putting Wall Street on track to add to Monday’s gains when the S&P 500 snapped a three-day losing streak after hitting an eight-month low on concerns over global growth and uncertainty over the Brexit deal.

Still, risks to global growth persist and the S&P 500 and the Dow Industrials remain in negative territory for the year, despite Monday’s gain.

A top International Monetary Fund official warned storm clouds were gathering over the global economy and governments and central banks might not be well-equipped to cope.

“This is a garden variety oversold bounce driven by headlines on China tariffs,” said Michael Antonelli, managing director, institutional sales trading at Robert W. Baird in Milwaukee.

“When you bounce from deeply oversold condition, the stuff that led down is the stuff that leads higher. So banks and tech might lead the way at least in the open,” he said.

At 8:44 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 316 points, or 1.29 percent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 33.25 points, or 1.26 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 105.75 points, or 1.58 percent.

Apple Inc, whose dramatic reversal to trade higher helped the market’s pullback on Monday, was up 1.23 percent before the bell.

Pfizer Inc fell 0.79 percent after JP Morgan moved to sidelines on the drugmaker’s shares.

AT&T Inc shares rose 1.14 percent after Citigroup upgraded the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier to “buy”.

Latest data showed U.S. producer prices unexpectedly rose in November as rising costs for services offset a sharp decline in energy products, but momentum in wholesale inflation appears to be slowing.

However, the more crucial reading of inflation will come from consumer price data due on Wednesday.