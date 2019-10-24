Futures rise as better earnings ease nerves

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Thursday, as solid results from Microsoft, Lam Research and Tesla lifted sentiment following lackluster reports from big bellwether companies in the previous session.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Third-quarter earnings reports are center stage with investors trying to gauge the fallout from a prolonged U.S.-China trade war, which has already shown up in the domestic economy.

But the narrative so far has been fairly upbeat, with only a small crop of companies including industrial giant Caterpillar, toy-maker Hasbro Inc, and chipmaker Texas Instruments (TXN.O) blaming the tariff moves for denting results.

Tech giant Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) gained 1% premarket as its forecast for cloud computing services surpassed analysts’ expectations. Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) surged 18.2% after a surprise quarterly profit.

Lam Research Corp (LRCX.O) jumped 7% after the chip gear maker forecast strong results for the December quarter.

Chip-related stocks including Microchip Technology (MCHP.O), Micron (MU.O) and Nvidia (NVDA.O) also looked set to recover from a selloff in the previous session, sparked by a revenue warning from industry proxy Texas Instruments.

Of the 124 S&P 500 companies that reported results up to Wednesday, more than 82% topped earnings estimates, according to Refinitiv data. But analysts are still forecasting the first earnings contraction since 2016.

Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) added 3.4%, while Dow Inc (DOW.N) gained 3% after both companies exceeded profit estimates.

Among the few weak results for the day, Post-it notes maker 3M Co (MMM.N) fell 2.7% after cutting its full-year profit forecast and missing third-quarter revenue estimates.

Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) slid nearly 20% after the social media platform posted worse-than-expected third quarter results.

At 7:27 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 31 points, or 0.12%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 rose 5.25 points, or 0.17% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 43.5 points, or 0.55%.

In a relatively quiet week regarding new twists in the U.S.-China trade rhetoric, focus has shifted to fresh domestic economic data.

PMI surveys for the manufacturing and services sectors, due 9:45 a.m. ET, will offer further clarity on the health of the U.S. economy after a mixed bag of business sentiment indicators from major economies including Japan and the euro zone.