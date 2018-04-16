FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2018 / 11:54 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Wall Street opens higher as Syria fears wane

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as investors bet the weekend’s U.S.-led missile attack on Syria would not escalate into a broader conflict, while turning their focus to the earnings season.

Traders react on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 123.01 points, or 0.50 percent, at the open to 24,483.15. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 13.80 points, or 0.52 percent, at 2,670.10. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 47.22 points, or 0.66 percent, to 7,153.87 at the opening bell.

    Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

