Wall Street opens higher as Syria fears wane

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as investors bet the weekend’s U.S.-led missile attack on Syria would not escalate into a broader conflict, while turning their focus to the earnings season.

Traders react on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 123.01 points, or 0.50 percent, at the open to 24,483.15. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 13.80 points, or 0.52 percent, at 2,670.10. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 47.22 points, or 0.66 percent, to 7,153.87 at the opening bell.