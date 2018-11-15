Wall Street opens lower as mixed retail results, growth stocks weigh

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday, with hopes of a trade negotiation between the United States and China being offset by mixed results from retailers and a slide in growth stocks including Facebook (FB.O) and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O).

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 19.02 points, or 0.08 percent, at the open to 25,061.48. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 8.06 points, or 0.30 percent, at 2,693.52. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 23.56 points, or 0.33 percent, to 7,112.83 at the opening bell.