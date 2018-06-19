FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2018 / 11:06 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Wall Street falls as China-U.S. trade tensions mount

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as President Donald Trump’s latest threat to impose duties on additional Chinese goods heightened worries that tit-for-tat tariffs could spiral into a trade war.

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 223.88 points, or 0.90 percent, at the open to 24,763.59. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 21.74 points, or 0.78 percent, at 2,752.01. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 88.55 points, or 1.14 percent, to 7,658.47 at the opening bell.

At current levels, the Dow Jones has wiped out all its gains for the year.

Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

