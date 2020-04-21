Wall Street opens lower as U.S. crude collapse adds to pandemic worries

The Wall Street sign is pictured at the New York Stock exchange (NYSE) in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower for a second straight day on Tuesday as a historic crash in U.S. crude prices to below zero and gloomy quarterly forecasts heralded the biggest economic slump since the Great Depression.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 285.19 points, or 1.21%, at the open to 23,365.25.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 38.35 points, or 1.36%, at 2,784.81, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 100.04 points, or 1.17%, to 8,460.69 at the opening bell.