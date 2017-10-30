FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Futures slightly lower as Fed chair decision looms
Sections
Featured
Spain's control over Catalonia to be tested as week begins
World
Spain's control over Catalonia to be tested as week begins
Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy on trial for 2014 armed standoff
U.S.
Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy on trial for 2014 armed standoff
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016: U.N.
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016: U.N.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 30, 2017 / 11:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

Futures slightly lower as Fed chair decision looms

Sruthi Shankar

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower opening for Wall Street on Monday as investors held back from making big bets ahead of a decision on the next Federal Reserve head.

FILE PHOTO - Morning commuters are seen outside the New York Stock Exchange, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

* U.S. President Donald Trump is leaning toward nominating Fed Governor Jerome Powell to be the next Fed chair, sources told Reuters.

* The decision is expected this week even as the central bank gathers for its two-day policy meeting, starting Tuesday. The Fed is widely expected to stay put on interest rates at the meeting.

* Nasdaq powered to its best day in nearly a year amid gains across all major indexes, led by a surge in the technology sector.

* With the third-quarter earnings season more than half-way through, nearly 74 percent of the S&P 500 companies that have posted earnings so far have topped profit expectations, compared with 72 percent overall the past four quarters.

* Apple (AAPL.O) and Facebook (FB.O) are the top companies reporting this week.

* Among economic data, a report on consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, is likely to show it increased 0.8 percent in September, after edging up 0.1 percent in August. The report is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

* The investigation into possible Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election will enter a new phase as early as Monday, when the first charges resulting from the probe could be unsealed and a target taken into custody.

* Among stocks, General Motors (GM.N) fell 2 percent in premarket trading after Goldman Sachs downgraded the company’s stock to “sell” from “neutral”.

* Merck (MRK.N) dipped 5 percent after the company said it withdrew an application for European use of its Keytruda cancer immunotherapy.

* Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.O) slipped 3.55 percent after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “underweight” from “equalweight”.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.