Futures slip after Wall Street's best day in two months

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks futures slipped on Friday, a day after Wall Street roared back to record its biggest one-day rise in two months, as investors grappled with fresh trade tensions and political turmoil in Britain and Italy.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Despite a turbulent week that started with the three main indexes having their worst one-day percentage fall of 2019 on renewed trade war fears, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX has managed to hold onto small gains as bargain hunters picked up beaten down stocks.

Worries of the economy slipping into a recession are back, as the trade war between the United States and China shows little signs of easing, especially after a symbolic drop in China’s currency earlier this week.

The latest concern was a report that Washington was delaying a decision about allowing some trade between U.S. companies and China’s telecom equipment maker Huawei again, pressuring chipmakers and other tariff sensitive stocks.

Micron Technology (MU.O), Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) and Intel Corp (INTC.O) fell between 1% and 2% in premarket trading, while Apple Inc (AAPL.O) slid 0.9%.

European shares were sharply lower as Italy’s ruling League party Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini declared the governing coalition to be unworkable, while a report said Prime Minister Boris Johnson was preparing to hold an election in the days after “October 31 Brexit deadline”.

At 6:57 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 137 points, or 0.52%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 17 points, or 0.58% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 61.25 points, or 0.79%.

Investors looking for safety in turbulent times helped the defensive sectors, with consumer staples .SPLRCS, utilities .SPLRCU and real estate .SPLRCR indexes outperforming the broader S&P 500 this week.

Following a near 12% jump on Thursday, Symantec Corp (SYMC.O) gained 2.5% after chipmaker Broadcom Inc (AVGO.O) confirmed it would buy the antivirus software maker’s enterprise security unit for $10.7 billion in cash.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR.O) shares plunged 34.1% after the drug developer flagged manufacturing issues with its experimental cancer drug bempeg.